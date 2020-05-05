Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $6,734,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $2,178,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

NLOK stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

