Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

