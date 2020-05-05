Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $512,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,747 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

