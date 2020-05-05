Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comerica from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

