Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

