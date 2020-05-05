Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Davita by 1,688.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

