Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Alleghany from $915.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $633.75.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $499.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $716.84.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 37.42 EPS for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

