Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.