Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

