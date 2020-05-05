Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,750 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $24,484,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $13,965,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $11,439,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $11,192,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

WTRG stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

