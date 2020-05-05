Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.39.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

