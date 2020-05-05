Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 906 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. The company has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.