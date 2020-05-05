Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $687.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.70. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.