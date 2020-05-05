Contrasting Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) & Wize Pharma (NASDAQ:WIZP)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) and Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Xeris Pharmaceuticals and Wize Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals -4,568.21% -209.32% -94.43% Wize Pharma N/A -659.97% -148.39%

This table compares Xeris Pharmaceuticals and Wize Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals $2.72 million 34.52 -$125.58 million ($4.81) -0.52 Wize Pharma N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.37) -0.39

Wize Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Xeris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wize Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wize Pharma has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and Wize Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wize Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 540.00%. Given Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xeris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Wize Pharma.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals beats Wize Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is Gvoke HypoPen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, post-bariatric hypoglycemia, exercise-induced hypoglycemia in diabetes, and hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure, as well as for treating hypoglycemia associated with intermittent and chronic conditions, and bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. In addition, it develops continuous subcutaneous glucagon infusion system of ready-to-use glucagon; ready-to-use diazepam formulation, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute repetitive seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Pramlintide-Insulin co-formulation that is in pre-clinical stage for treating type 1 and 2 diabetes. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Wize Pharma Company Profile

Wize Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES)and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and Sjögren's syndrome (Sjögren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China. The company markets LO2A products for the treatment of DES in Germany and Switzerland; DES and CCH in Hungary; and DES and Sjögren's in the Netherlands. It is developing LO2A, which is in Phase II trial for patients with CCH; and Phase IV study for DES in patients with Sjögren's. The company was formerly known as Star Night Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Wize Pharma, Inc. in July 2015. Wize Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

