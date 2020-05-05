Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 306.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 816.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -909.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.64.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

