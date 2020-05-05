Conning Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

