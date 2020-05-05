Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

CAG stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

