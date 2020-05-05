Comparing LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifeVantage and Hoth Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $225.96 million 1.01 $7.43 million $0.59 27.14 Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.70 million N/A N/A

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Hoth Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LifeVantage and Hoth Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Hoth Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hoth Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.62%. Given Hoth Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hoth Therapeutics is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and Hoth Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 5.12% 44.94% 22.56% Hoth Therapeutics N/A -189.53% -180.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LifeVantage has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Hoth Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs. It also provides skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, and micro-lift serums; and Hair Care System under the TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through a direct sales model, as well as a network of independent distributors in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Taiwan. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing targeted therapeutics for atopic dermatitis. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop 2 topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York.

