Comparing 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and SciPlay (NYSE:SCPL)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SciPlay and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -35.94% -49.59% -18.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SciPlay and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 2 10 0 2.69 8X8 2 4 8 0 2.43

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.85%. 8X8 has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.81%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than SciPlay.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 3.13 $32.40 million $1.53 7.54 8X8 $352.59 million 4.68 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -23.35

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SciPlay beats 8X8 on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

