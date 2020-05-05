Citigroup Downgrades Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.13.

NYSE AM opened at $4.71 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.11%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

