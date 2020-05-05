Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 54,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 17.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

