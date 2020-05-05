Chegg Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 7,150 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the average daily volume of 1,489 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,436,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,385,426.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,385 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 567,035 shares during the period.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

