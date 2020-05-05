Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.69. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 84,100 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 3,676.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 209,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 203,634 shares in the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

