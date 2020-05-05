CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNP stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

