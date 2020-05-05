Centennial Resource Development Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $10.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 346,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,080 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 481,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 317,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,057,000.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.