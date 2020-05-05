CEL-SCI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,429 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 5,488 call options.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000.

Shares of CVM opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

