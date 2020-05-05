CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) Insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden Buys 5,000 Shares

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £6,050 ($7,958.43).
CCJI stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.61) on Tuesday. CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 161 ($2.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.43.
CC Japan Income and Growth Trust Company Profile
