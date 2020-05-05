CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) Insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden Buys 5,000 Shares

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC (LON:CCJI) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £6,050 ($7,958.43).

CCJI stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.61) on Tuesday. CC Japan Income and Growth Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 161 ($2.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.43.

CC Japan Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan. The Company may also invest in exchange traded funds in order to gain exposure to such equities.

