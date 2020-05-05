CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Head to Head Analysis

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CBM Bancorp alerts:

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 9.42% 1.50% 0.41% Salisbury Bancorp 20.13% 9.53% 0.94%

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 4.81 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 1.87 $11.14 million $3.93 8.88

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CBM Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Salisbury Bancorp has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.