Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23). Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

