Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.
CASA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.
Shares of CASA opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,433,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 485,606 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.
