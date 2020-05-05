Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

CASA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of CASA opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,433,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 485,606 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.