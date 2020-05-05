Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARR. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

CARR opened at $16.40 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $197,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $197,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $238,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $305,000.

