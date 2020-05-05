Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canlan Ice Sports earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The company has a market cap of $45.61 million and a PE ratio of 19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.53. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12-month low of C$2.43 and a 12-month high of C$5.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.79.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.