Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $2.92. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 10,524 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.48% of Cancer Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.