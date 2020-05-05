Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden National from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $31.81 on Friday. Camden National has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $495.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.42 million. Camden National had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Camden National will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 63.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Camden National by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

