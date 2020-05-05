Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cambridge Cognition earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of COG opened at GBX 21.72 ($0.29) on Tuesday. Cambridge Cognition has a one year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.80.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

