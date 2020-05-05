Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CALX. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Calix has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Calix by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

