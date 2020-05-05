Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 637 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

