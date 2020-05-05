Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $22.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHD. ValuEngine cut shares of Cactus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.45.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE WHD opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. Cactus has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $37.81.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 516.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cactus by 6.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 450,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.