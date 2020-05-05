Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.68 million. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

