Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 57,066 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

