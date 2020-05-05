Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,097.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,921.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

