Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 554.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.