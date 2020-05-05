Brokers Offer Predictions for Markel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $31.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $33.00. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MKL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $822.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $899.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,105.67. Markel has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Markel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Markel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Markel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

