Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on H. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

