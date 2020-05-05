Brokerages Expect Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 222 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $93.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.12). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

