Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ opened at $8.56 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

