Brokerages Expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Mantech International reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mantech International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC raised its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

