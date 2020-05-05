Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,465 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

