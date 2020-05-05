Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $136,809.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,359,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,452,000 after buying an additional 787,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after buying an additional 673,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 518,494.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 606,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 606,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,378,000 after buying an additional 396,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.80 and a beta of 0.46. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

