Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

CRK opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.17. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 19.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.